NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

Get NexImmune alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NEXI. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of NexImmune in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on NexImmune from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ NEXI opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.00. NexImmune has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $19.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexImmune will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sol J. Barer bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $63,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristi Jones bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 128,978 shares of company stock valued at $378,359 in the last three months. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NexImmune by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 18,730 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth about $802,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 566.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 95,104 shares during the period. 58.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexImmune Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexImmune (NEXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.