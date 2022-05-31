NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NXTC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NextCure from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of NextCure in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextCure currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.90.

NXTC stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. NextCure has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $9.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $110.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.15.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextCure will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXTC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NextCure by 12.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 39,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NextCure by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in NextCure by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NextCure by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 196,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

