NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFYEF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NFI Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. CIBC cut their target price on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NFYEF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.07. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851. NFI Group has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0415 per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

