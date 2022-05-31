Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.77 billion-$13.77 billion.

NTDOY stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.09. 180,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,692. Nintendo has a 52-week low of $52.44 and a 52-week high of $78.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.31 and a 200-day moving average of $60.09.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CLSA reissued a sell rating on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Macquarie raised Nintendo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nintendo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nintendo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $206.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nintendo stock. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:NTDOY Get Rating ) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Nintendo were worth $8,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

