Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Trading Up 9.8%

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) shares were up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.93 and last traded at $18.93. Approximately 11,363 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 305,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOAH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Noah presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.30.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $125.52 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Noah by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Noah by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Noah in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Noah by 391.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Noah by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

