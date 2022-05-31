North Run Capital LP Buys 107,987 Shares of LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR)

North Run Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,987 shares during the quarter. LENSAR makes up about 4.4% of North Run Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. North Run Capital LP owned approximately 8.66% of LENSAR worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNSR. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LENSAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,039,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of LENSAR in the third quarter worth approximately $5,362,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in shares of LENSAR in the third quarter worth approximately $5,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LENSAR in the third quarter worth approximately $2,833,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of LENSAR in the third quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

LENSAR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.99. 85 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,306. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.65. LENSAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $8.98.

LENSAR ( NASDAQ:LNSR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 million. LENSAR had a negative net margin of 57.39% and a negative return on equity of 37.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LENSAR, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LENSAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

