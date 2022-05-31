Northfield Precision Instrument Corp. (NFPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 2nd

Northfield Precision Instrument Corp. (OTC:NFPC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 20th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.
Northfield Precision Instrument stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.92. Northfield Precision Instrument has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $26.00.
About Northfield Precision Instrument (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northfield Precision Instrument (NFPC)
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Precision Instrument Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Precision Instrument and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.