NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative product candidates targeting the treatment or prevention of a wide range of infections in hospital and non-hospital environments. NovaBay has discovered and is developing a class of antimicrobial compounds, which it has named Aganocide compounds, which are based upon small molecules that are generated by white blood cells that defend the body against invading pathogens. NovaBay believes that Aganocide compounds could form a platform on which to create a variety of products to address differing needs in the treatment and prevention of bacterial and viral infections, including Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus. “

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN:NBY opened at $0.19 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.47.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 67.65% and a negative net margin of 96.77%. Equities analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 18,859 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 118,099 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

