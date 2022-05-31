Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Short Interest Update

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 458,600 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the April 30th total of 593,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 555,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NVNXF remained flat at $$2.73 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 121,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,679. Novonix has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $8.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01.

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

