NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the April 30th total of 55,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in NuZee by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NuZee during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in NuZee during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in NuZee during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in NuZee during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NUZE traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,852. NuZee has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68.

NuZee ( NASDAQ:NUZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. NuZee had a negative return on equity of 102.88% and a negative net margin of 461.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter.

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and suppliers in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands. It serves retail and grocery customers, office, and hospitality sectors.

