NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,468 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 333.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $629,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,319 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,053,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,309,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,300,033 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $296,122,000 after buying an additional 341,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,686,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.30.

NXPI opened at $195.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $164.75 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

