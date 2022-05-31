Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OCSL. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.69.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.38.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.95 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 53.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

In other news, President Mathew Pendo bought 18,381 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $129,769.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,352.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 5,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,208. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,981 shares of company stock worth $218,262. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $56,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

