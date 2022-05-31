Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Price Target Cut to GBX 850

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,550 ($19.61) to GBX 850 ($10.75) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

OCDGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,990 ($25.18) to GBX 1,800 ($22.77) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC raised shares of Ocado Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.14) to GBX 1,650 ($20.88) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,500.00.

OTCMKTS OCDGF opened at $11.00 on Friday. Ocado Group has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $28.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

