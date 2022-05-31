Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc bought 69,609 shares of Old Point Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,766,676.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 625,246 shares in the company, valued at $15,868,743.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 96,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,050. 16.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Standard LLC raised its position in Old Point Financial by 26.7% in the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 60,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 32.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPOF traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,999. Old Point Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The company has a market capitalization of $127.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Old Point Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.