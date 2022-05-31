Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.14 and last traded at $46.14. 957 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,659,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.19.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $41,301,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $34,979,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $32,824,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,963,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,936,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

