Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Short Interest Update

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,630,000 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the April 30th total of 9,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 14.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of OLO stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,645. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37. OLO has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 1.44.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 17.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OLO will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $264,870.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 603,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,318,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the first quarter valued at $500,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in OLO by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OLO in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OLO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

