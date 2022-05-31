ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OGS. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas stock opened at $88.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.52. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $92.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONE Gas (Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.