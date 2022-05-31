ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. The Company develops, manages and operates a portfolio of high-energy restaurants, lounges and bars. It also provides food and beverage hospitality solutions. The Company’s primary restaurant brand is STK, which is a steakhouse concept with locations in metropolitan cities throughout the United States and in London. It provides ONE Hospitality, a signature turn-key food and beverage service for hospitality venues including, hotels, casinos and other high-end locations both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Shares of STKS stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $303.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.41. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,518,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,982,000 after buying an additional 13,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,438,000 after buying an additional 18,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 103,062 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 47.9% in the first quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 499,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 161,849 shares during the period. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 370.2% in the first quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 322,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

