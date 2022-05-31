OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Receives $9.50 Average PT from Brokerages

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

OCFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $16.53.

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 31.20% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 368.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 16,718 shares during the last quarter. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

