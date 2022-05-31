Onooks (OOKS) One Day Volume Tops $134,541.00

Onooks (OOKS) traded up 21% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 31st. During the last seven days, Onooks has traded up 41.5% against the dollar. Onooks has a market cap of $5.36 million and $134,541.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Onooks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001544 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Onooks alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,869.35 or 0.05885991 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.61 or 0.00559223 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00032620 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008105 BTC.

Onooks Coin Profile

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev

Onooks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onooks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Onooks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Onooks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Onooks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.