Opaleye Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 342,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the quarter. Protagonist Therapeutics comprises about 2.5% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $11,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 279.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,387,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,100 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $43,400,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $25,584,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,571,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,948,000 after buying an additional 557,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8,357.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 550,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after buying an additional 543,579 shares during the last quarter.

PTGX stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.71. 4,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,887. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.33.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 261.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PTGX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.11.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

