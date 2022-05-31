Opaleye Management Inc. Sells 141,000 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Opaleye Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 844,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 141,000 shares during the quarter. Celldex Therapeutics comprises 6.9% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 1.81% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $32,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $51,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX traded down $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.83. 6,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,196. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $57.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.76. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 2.69.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,860.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. Research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

