Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 39,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 716,664 shares.The stock last traded at $39.74 and had previously closed at $39.64.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Open Text in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $882.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.2209 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Open Text by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 413,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,655,000 after buying an additional 54,339 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Open Text by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 37,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Open Text by 309.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 45,684 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Open Text by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 187,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Open Text by 51.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 986,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,137,000 after buying an additional 335,903 shares during the period. 70.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

