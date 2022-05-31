Oppenheimer Lowers Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target to $13.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $2.50 on Friday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The company has a market cap of $147.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 152,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter. 59.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.