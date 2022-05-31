Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives $10.04 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.04.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OSCR shares. Bank of America cut Oscar Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oscar Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $140,765.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $96,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,557 shares of company stock valued at $304,575 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $27,427,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Oscar Health by 716.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 821,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after acquiring an additional 720,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $4.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,191. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87. Oscar Health has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 37.23% and a negative net margin of 22.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oscar Health will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

