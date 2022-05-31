PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $419.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PageGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised shares of PageGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

MPGPF stock remained flat at $$5.78 during trading hours on Thursday. 39,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,970. PageGroup has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

