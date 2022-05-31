Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Brokerages expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the lowest is $1.53 billion. Palo Alto Networks reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year sales of $5.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $626.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $4.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $506.80. 65,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,770. The business’s 50 day moving average is $561.20 and its 200-day moving average is $540.83. The company has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.34 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $350.96 and a 1-year high of $640.90.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,108 shares of company stock worth $42,628,785 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,739 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $639,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,273 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $50,426,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

