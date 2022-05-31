Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-$0.82 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.10 billion-$16.10 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DQJCY opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. Pan Pacific International has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30.

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through three segments: Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business. The Discount Store Business segment operates convenience and discount stores under the Don Quijote name; and general discount stores under the MEGA Don Quijote and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

