Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Short Interest Update

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,500 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the April 30th total of 613,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 693,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Panasonic alerts:

PCRFY traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.40. 364,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,349. Panasonic has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions segments. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.