Parian Global Management LP Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Parian Global Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,385 shares during the quarter. Biodesix accounts for about 1.7% of Parian Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Parian Global Management LP’s holdings in Biodesix were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 363.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 34,190 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BDSX traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,438. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $60.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.49. Biodesix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $16.40.

Biodesix ( NASDAQ:BDSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.12). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Biodesix in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Biodesix from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biodesix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

In other news, Chairman John Patience purchased 279,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $499,998.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 337,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,887.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Strobeck acquired 558,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $999,999.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,146 shares of company stock worth $36,867. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

