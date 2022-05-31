Parian Global Management LP Makes New Investment in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000. Quidel comprises approximately 0.7% of Parian Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QDEL traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.77. 16,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,757. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $88.05 and a 1-year high of $180.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.82 and a 200-day moving average of $115.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.02.

Quidel ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $2.36. Quidel had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 56.46%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. Quidel’s revenue was up 167.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $173,224.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QDEL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

