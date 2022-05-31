PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 236,375 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 6.8% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of PayPal worth $172,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in PayPal by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,334,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,194 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $253,727,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,110 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.92. 146,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,235,948. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.83 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $190.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.83.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

