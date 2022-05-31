PDT Partners LLC Increases Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 284.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for 0.6% of PDT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 527.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 43,563 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,847,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Arista Networks by 326.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 16,685 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $145,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $12,173,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 634,581 shares of company stock worth $74,013,239. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.61.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.60. 72,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.76. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.94 and a 1-year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

