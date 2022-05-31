PDT Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 576.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 52,477 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises approximately 0.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.40.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 50,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total value of $5,735,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,330.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $2,734,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 554,311 shares of company stock valued at $59,776,885. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HZNP traded down $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.36. The stock had a trading volume of 88,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,313. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

