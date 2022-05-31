Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.50

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$51.50 and last traded at C$51.31, with a volume of 149852 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.97.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.77.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$3.04 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 3.0000001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.04%.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 2,737 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.64, for a total value of C$138,600.59. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 15,000 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.48, for a total transaction of C$757,216.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$555,292.10. Insiders sold a total of 28,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,432 over the last quarter.

Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

