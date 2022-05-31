PEPS Coin (PEPS) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,158.00

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $1,158.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005005 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000441 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00135459 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

