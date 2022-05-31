Perceptive Advisors LLC Buys 389,396 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,411,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,396 shares during the period. Xenon Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.2% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $75,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 328.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 14,969.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

XENE stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.66. 2,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,093. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.74. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.94% and a negative net margin of 360.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XENE. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $285,438.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James R. Empfield sold 32,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $1,003,330.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,974 shares of company stock worth $2,899,047 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.