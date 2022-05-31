Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $17.99 Million Stock Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 0.87% of Health Catalyst worth $17,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,097,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,481,000 after purchasing an additional 100,829 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,509,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 288,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after acquiring an additional 55,642 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after acquiring an additional 79,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCAT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.49. 3,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,826. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.70.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.01 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 57.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,208 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $131,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 180,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,860 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $29,518.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,945.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,146 shares of company stock valued at $964,497 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

