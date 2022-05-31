Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $193.34 Million Stock Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lessened its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,127,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,361,831 shares during the quarter. Iovance Biotherapeutics accounts for 3.0% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 6.46% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $193,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,947,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,333,000 after acquiring an additional 179,637 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 236,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after buying an additional 127,366 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 310.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IOVA stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 134,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,076. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.25. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on IOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

