Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $5.12 Million Holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,227,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,590 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,048,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 190,944 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $29,070,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,820. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20. The company has a market cap of $157.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of -0.65.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FUSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,119.85% and a negative return on equity of 34.87%. The company had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Valliant sold 9,600 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $72,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,834 shares of company stock valued at $325,018. 6.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FUSN shares. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.31.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

