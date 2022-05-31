Perceptive Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Perceptive Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,074 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Harmony Biosciences worth $10,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,517,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $3,921,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.30. 4,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,598. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.57.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on HRMY. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $679,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $7,176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 593,251 shares of company stock valued at $27,119,224 in the last three months. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

