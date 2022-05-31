Perceptive Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Perceptive Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,411,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Absci were worth $11,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Absci during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 40.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Absci alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABSI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Absci from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Absci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Absci from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Absci presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of Absci stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,540. The company has a market cap of $364.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.11. Absci Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.53.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 2,633.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Absci Co. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Absci Company Profile (Get Rating)

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.