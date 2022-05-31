Perceptive Advisors LLC Makes New $21.33 Million Investment in Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,944,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,326,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 5.93% of Pyxis Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYXS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.51. 636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,457. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89.

Pyxis Oncology ( NASDAQ:PYXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.36). Equities research analysts predict that Pyxis Oncology, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Chin sold 1,745,761 shares of Pyxis Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $5,324,571.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

