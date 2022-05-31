Perceptive Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.63% of Singular Genomics Systems worth $38,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 1,059.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,986,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,450,000 after buying an additional 9,125,918 shares in the last quarter. Revelation Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $60,343,000. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $43,916,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 366.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 637,752 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 870.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 639,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 573,205 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on OMIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.10.
Shares of NASDAQ OMIC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.18. 2,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,853. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71. The company has a market cap of $224.44 million and a PE ratio of -1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 35.18, a current ratio of 35.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $33.37.
Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Singular Genomics Systems
Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.
