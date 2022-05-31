Perceptive Advisors LLC Takes $8.53 Million Position in EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,525,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of EQRx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EQRx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EQRx in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EQRx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.60 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EQRx in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

EQRX stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.32. 5,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,949. EQRx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36.

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.34. Research analysts anticipate that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

