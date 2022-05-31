PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.70.

PCG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PG&E in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $722,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,032,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,808,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,775,000 after purchasing an additional 322,300 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 133,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 35,705 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 108,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 18,644 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 12,910 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG&E stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $12.12. 36,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,728,626. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05. PG&E has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.18.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

