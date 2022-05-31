Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Invests $3.88 Million in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. Allstate comprises 1.3% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.57.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.74. 7,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,363. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.83.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.11 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

Allstate Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.