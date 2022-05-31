Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Purchases 397,787 Shares of Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its stake in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,264,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,787 shares during the period. Broadway Financial makes up about 1.8% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings in Broadway Financial were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Broadway Financial in the third quarter worth $57,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Broadway Financial by 1,822.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,671 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadway Financial by 62.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Broadway Financial by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Broadway Financial by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 24,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Broadway Financial in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

BYFC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93. Broadway Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.28.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 0.28%.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

