Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Purchases New Stake in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 90,703 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned approximately 2.59% of Carver Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CARV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 5,577.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 147,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $973,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 14,530 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

CARV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carver Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carver Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARV traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.24. 5,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,484. Carver Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.56.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.