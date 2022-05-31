Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Reduces Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC reduced its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,778 shares during the period. Equitable makes up about 6.1% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $17,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 7.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,386,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,094,000 after acquiring an additional 92,905 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Equitable by 12.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 661,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,619,000 after purchasing an additional 74,842 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Equitable by 17.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 16,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Equitable by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $810,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,449 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,188. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $30.38. 29,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average of $31.95. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Equitable in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Equitable to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

